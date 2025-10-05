Is Justin Bieber a Charlie Kirk supporter? Alleged pic in TPUSA hoodie sparks buzz

An alleged photo showing pop singer Justin Bieber in a Turning Point USA hoodie is doing the rounds online, with many claiming that the 31-year-old supported the late Charlie Kirk. Justin Bieber spoke about Christianity and faith in a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.(X/@justinbieber)

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Bieber's alleged photo has been shared by unverified profiles and shows the Baby singer in a white hoodie with Turning Point USA emblazoned across it.

“Justin is sporting Turning Point,” the profile sharing the photo on X wrote. The picture was shared multiple times online, with a gamut of reactions pouring in.

Reactions to Justin Bieber's alleged photo

“Be honest, did you have Justin Bieber going to Christ and supporting Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA on your bingo cards?,” another person wrote.

Yet another person remarked “WOW! Who would’ve thought you’d catch Justin Bieber in a Turning Point USA hoodie?! I must say, I didn’t like the things that have been going on in his life, but if he’s willing to channel his abilities into something positive like Turning Point, I’ll give him a 2nd chance.”

“Whoa, I DID NOT have Justin Bieber supporting Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA on my Bingo card. Did you??,” one profile on X asked.

The same photo was also shared on Instagram and Threads. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of the image. The picture does not appear on Bieber's social media accounts from what could be seen. Neither are there any accessible reports on Bieber's support for Turning Point USA or Charlie Kirk.

However, the singer has spoken about Christianity and faith. In 2020, Bieber spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about reaching a turning point in his faith.

“I think it was my perception of who Jesus really was...I'd had really bad examples of Christians in my life, who would say one thing and do another, so they were the direct example of who Jesus was...I didn't take it as seriously because I didn't have a good example,” he had said, as per the Daily Express.

“The way I look at my relationship with God and with Jesus is I'm not trying to earn God's love by doing good things,” Bieber reportedly added.

"What it talks about in the Bible, it's like there's no obedience. There's no faith without obedience, so it's like I had faith about like, 'Oh, I believe Jesus died on the cross for me,' but I never really implemented it into my life," he had reportedly continued. Bieber further said “I never was like I'm going to be obedient.”