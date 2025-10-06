Marco Rubio likens Hamas to 'dealing with killers, savages, terrorists’ amid progress in Gaza peace talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday praised President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the conflict in Gaza, saying that, for the first time, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and many European countries have lined up behind a proposal that puts pressure to end the conflict. He added that Trump is the one putting it together. Marco Rubio arrives during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House.(AP)

Rubio also said that this is not a political movement and that they are dealing with “killers, savages, and terrorists.”

In a post on X, he wrote, “We’re not dealing with a political movement, we’re dealing with killers, savages, and terrorists. But what gives us hope is the coalition US President Donald Trump built that is pushing in the same direction with us to get the hostages released and the conflict resolved.”

Gaza truce talks

Notably, Trump said on Sunday that talks between Hamas and “countries from across the world” for the release of hostages and to end the Gaza war have "been very successful and are proceeding rapidly."

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump has also urged the parties involved in efforts to end the conflict to "move fast," as negotiators are set to meet in Egypt on Monday for truce talks between Israel and Hamas.

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old 'conflict,'" he wrote.

"TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Israel’s coordinator for hostage affairs on Sunday told family members that Jerusalem will negotiate "with full commitment and determination" to secure the release of all hostages, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he hopes to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days,” adding that he has sent a delegation to Egypt to confirm technical details.

(With inputs from agencies)