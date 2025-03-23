Musk's trans daughter chose Meta over DOGE chief's X: ‘Queen of Threads’

Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has chosen Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta’s Threads and Jay Graber’s Bluesky over the DOGE-chief’s X, platform formerly known as Twitter. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the 20-year-old spoke about her social media behavior and even called herself the ‘f***ing queen’. Elon Musk's estranged daughter made explosive claims about him(REUTERS)

Wilson was born to Musk and Canadian author Justine Musk in 2004. She was previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk. In 2020, the 20-year-old came out as transgender. She currently lives in Japan.

Vivan Jenna Wilson is active on Meta’s Threads and Bluesky, which has come up as a competitor for Musk’s X. The DOGE chief acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it within months.

In a Teen Vogue interview, Wilson confirmed that she is financially independent from her father. She said that Musk was an ‘absent’ father and was cruel to her as a child for being queer and feminine.

"I am the Queen of Threads; that's my branding," she told the magazine. "I have a Bluesky, but 'Queen of Bluesky' doesn't have the same ring to it."

Speaking on social media’s power in raising awareness, Wilson cited the war in Gaza. "A lot of people initially found out about that issue from social media." Musk’s daughter added that information on such platforms must be verified.

Vivian Wilson further called right-wing social media influencers ‘bad at posting’ and lacking charisma. About her own skills, she said: "I don't know if I'm good at social media. I make posts. Sometimes people like them, and sometimes they don't. My target audience is me."

The 20-year-old also admitted to overcoming anxiety. "If I laugh, then I'll think, 'Oh, maybe some other people will laugh' - and if they don't, I don't give a f**k," she said.