Elon Musk’s daughter shares she isn't sure ‘how many siblings she has’ amid Ashley St Clair's explosive claims

Elon Musk blames transgender people for attacking Teslas during the same period when a scathing report about his trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, appeared in the media. Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's daughter, discusses her estrangement from him and aims to support marginalized youth while criticizing the association with her father's fame.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

Vivian even admitted she isn't sure how many children the Tesla boss actually has. This comes amid Ashley St.Clair ramping up a controversy about her having a secret child with Musk.

“I don’t like saying that I’m famous because I want to do something more to deserve that fame,” Wilson told Versha Sharma, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, who took notice of her. “I do not actually know how many siblings I have.”

Notably, Writer and comedian Ella Yurman arranged the interview for Teen Vogue with Wilson. “The more that we started to learn about her from watching her TikToks, or just following her online, we realized that she has a really powerful and interesting and hilarious voice and a way of cutting through the noise with humour,” Sharma said in a phone interview.

“I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore,” Vivian told the magazine.

Musk’s daughter rips into Tesla boss in new interview

Earlier this year, addressing speculation about Elon Musk’s hand gestures at a Trump event, she stated, “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was.” Wilson also revealed that she has been financially independent and has had no relationship with Musk since 2020, adding that he was “not as supportive as my mom” during her transition.

“People thrive off of fear,” she said. “I’m not giving anyone that space in my mind.”

“That's not what that does to people. Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word ‘further’ — make sure you put ‘further’ in there — is not because of me. That's insane.”

Sharma explained, “We expected there could be some reaction, but we really wanted this story to be guided by Vivian, and also to focus on who she is, beyond just his daughter.” The interview took place over Zoom, with Wilson speaking from Japan.

“We want to be a resource for trans youth and any other marginalized youth who feel targeted in any way,” Sharma stressed while vouching for trans life.