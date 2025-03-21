Ashley St. Clair claims Elon Musk ‘financially retaliated against his own child’ after her lawsuit

Ashley St. Clair has accused Elon Musk of retaliating against her and their alleged six-month-old son after she filed a lawsuit seeking sole legal custody. Ashley St Clair has sued Elon Musk for sole custody of an infant child they reportedly share(Ashley St. Clair/X/AP)

“Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally,” her attorneys told People Magazine on Thursday.

“He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity.”

Last month St. Clair posted she had a secret child with Musk

The MAGA columnist claimed in February on X that she and Musk had a secret child in 2023 and that Musk has been absent from his son’s life. Musk reportedly sought legal measures, including an emergency gag order, to restrict her from discussing the matter publicly.

“The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending,” her lawyers explained.

“Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak-out. All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a First Amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform.”

“Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles,” they added.

Notably, in her lawsuit, St. Clair noted that they started dating in May 2023 and conceived in January 2024.

She stated in the filing, “I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met,”-while the Tesla boss had been essentially absent from her son's life.

“I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments.”

St. Clair also alleged that Musk had only visited their child three times, with the last visit in November 2024. Not only the full custody, she requested that Musk undergo a DNA test to prove paternity.