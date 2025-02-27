Elon Musk talks to Ashley St. Clair ‘when he feels like it,’ report claims amid paternity drama

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is facing a legal battle after author Ashley St. Clair alleged that he is the father of her child. St. Clair, 26, has accused Musk of being absent from their baby’s life and has now taken legal action to seek sole custody. While Musk has yet to comment publicly, the controversy has sparked widespread attention. Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair first met at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco in May 2023.(X/@stclairashley)

Elon Musk's alleged hot-and-cold behavior

According to Parade, insiders suggest, Musk’s interactions with St. Clair were inconsistent. He was reportedly affectionate at times but also prone to ghosting her for extended periods. "He’s obsessed with having more children and multiplying himself," a source claimed. "One moment he was attentive, and the next, he disappeared. He talks to her only when he feels like it."

St. Clair’s legal team alleges that Musk has largely ignored her since the child’s birth, forcing her to go public with her claims.

How did Musk and St. Clair meet?

St. Clair and Musk reportedly met after she interviewed him, and the two stayed in touch. A source close to the situation claims that Musk is drawn to intellectual women and often engages in long conversations with them.

Despite her friends knowing she was pregnant, St. Clair kept the identity of the father a secret, even from those familiar with Musk. She remained vague about the details until earlier this month, when she publicly stated on X that Musk is the father of her child.

St. Clair has officially filed a paternity and custody case against Musk, seeking sole custody of their baby, identified in legal documents as R.S.C.. According to the filing, Musk has had minimal involvement since the child was born in September 2024, having visited only three times.

Her legal documents include messages that allegedly show Musk acknowledging paternity. One message, purportedly sent in November 2024, reads: “I want to knock you up again.” Another, sent three months later, states: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

St. Clair’s stance: ‘This Is Not About Money’

A representative for St. Clair earlier told PEOPLE magazine, that her legal action is about securing a stable future for the child, not financial gain.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” the representative said. “It’s about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, let alone act as a father.”

The statement also accused Musk of spending more time discussing his children's mothers on social media than engaging with them directly. Attempts to resolve the matter privately reportedly failed due to Musk’s lack of participation.