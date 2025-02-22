Ashley St. Clair files paternity suit against Elon Musk, seeks sole custody of 5-month-old son: Report

Influencer Ashley St. Clair has taken legal action to have tech billionaire Elon Musk recognised as the father of her five-month-old son, reported the New York Post. According to the outlet, the court filings made in Manhattan Supreme Court show she is also seeking sole custody of the child, alleging Musk has had minimal involvement in his life. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, is reportedly raising two children, including Elon Musk’s alleged baby.(X/Ashley St. Clair)

St. Clair, 26, filed the petitions just a week after publicly claiming that Musk, 53, is the father of her baby, reported the outlet. The legal documents include a paternity petition requesting Musk undergo genetic testing, as well as a custody petition stating that he has only met the child three times and has not actively sought updates.

Documents submitted

According to the New York Post, the filings contain a photograph of Musk holding an infant. They also contain alleged text messages between Musk and St. Clair.

In one exchange, after St. Clair shared a photo of herself and her newborn in a hospital bed, the recipient—saved in her phone as “EM”—replied, “All well?”

Reportedly, St. Clair responded, “He is perfect,” to which “EM” replied, “I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend… Falling asleep. Hope the recovery goes well.”

Another message shows EM commenting, “I want to knock you up again,” after St. Clair sent him a picture of herself. In response to her concerns about communication difficulties, EM replied, “Hmm ok… Well, I do have a legion of kids to make.”

As per the outlet, St. Clair claimed that Musk was absent for the child’s birth and has never requested to see him or receive photos. She also said that she left the father’s name blank on the birth certificate due to safety concerns, referencing Musk’s claim that he receives “credible death threats every day.”

Musk, who has yet to publicly acknowledge the child, has multiple children from previous relationships.

Musk's 12 children

Elon Musk had his first child, Nevada Alexander, with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, but he tragically died when he was just 10 months old.

Elon Musk shares twins Vivian and Griffin, as well as triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. He also has three children with musician Grimes—X, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Musk has three children with Canadian venture capitalist Shivon Zills—twin son Strider and daughter Azure (through IVF), and another child with Zilis whose name is yet to be disclosed.

In another brewing controversy, Musk's ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, recently "pleaded" with her former partner to respond to her and also “accused” him on X of not caring about their child’s “medical condition.” Her posts came just days after Ashley St. Clair claimed on X that she had a baby with the billionaire.

In a now-deleted X post, Grimes urged Elon Musk that there was a matter that needed his “immediate attention.”

“Plz respond about our child's medical crisis,” she wrote. In another X post, she added, “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”