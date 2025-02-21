Canadian singer Grimes publicly accused ex-partner Elon Musk of ignoring their child’s needs and urged him to communicate with her regarding one of their kid's "medical crisis” in a series of now-deleted posts on X. This came just days after she slammed the tech billionaire for using their son X AE A-XII like a “prop.” The former couple has three children: Lil X, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. Elon Musk and Grimes were first linked in 2018. They dated for the next few years and broke up in 2022. (Invision)

“I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap, so I need him to fucking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we are at,” the singer earlier wrote on an X post.

Grimes on deleting the posts:

Responding to an X user, she added, “I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids..”

Earlier she blasted her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk for parading their kid, X AE A-XII, during a press apperance in the Oval Office. She said that her son “should not be in public like this.” She added, “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Elon Musk fathered his 13th child?

This is not the only relationship controversy involving the tech billionaire. A few days ago, American influencer and author Ashley St Clair claimed that Musk was the father of her child, who was born five months ago. She further claimed that the tech billionaire wanted her to keep the baby a secret for everyone’s safety.