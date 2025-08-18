Massive fire erupts near San Antonio Airport: Hazmat teams respond to chemical blaze

UPDATE: An industrial fire on San Antonio’s North Side, near the international airport, prompted a massive emergency response Monday morning. Massive fire near San Antonio Airport, Texas.(UnSplash)

Woody Woodward of the San Antonio Fire Department told KENS 5 that the fire broke out at MT Texas, a business that manufactures and refurbishes airplane parts.

Woodward said firefighters faced several challenges due to hazardous materials on site, including 500 gallons each of sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid.

Although the situation involved dangerous chemicals, officials confirmed there is no threat to the public.

Fire crews and hazmat teams remain on scene and will continue monitoring the area until a specialized cleanup team arrives.

All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A massive fire broke out near San Antonio International Airport in Texas on Monday morning, prompting a rapid response from hazmat teams due to concerns about hazardous chemicals at the scene.

According to News4, the blaze ignited around 11:30 a.m. at a building operated by Meyer MT Texas, located off Highpoint Street near the intersection of Ridgeside and Crosspoint.

KTSA reported that as many as 45 emergency units are currently on site. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or any casualties.

Why are hazmat teams involved?

A city official told News4 that tanks containing hydrochloric acid are on fire, and some are leaking a chemical known as stripper fluid. Hazmat crews are responding due to the potential risks associated with these substances. Firefighters and company personnel are working to cool the exterior of the tanks with water to prevent further escalation.