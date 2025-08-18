Massive fire erupts in Slate Canyon, Provo; videos capture intense blaze near Springville, Utah

A massive wildfire broke out Sunday evening in Slate Canyon, Provo, sending plumes of smoke into the skies. Photos and videos shared on social media showed the fire rapidly spreading in the mountains near Springville, Utah. Massive fire has broken out in Slate Canyon, Provo, Utah.(Facebook/ Springville Firefighters Local 5439)

Authorities respond

According to the Provo City Government, authorities were first alerted to a wildfire burning up Buckley Draw Canyon, just south of Slate Canyon, around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Helicopters and airplane tankers are working the fire, as well as crews from Provo Fire, Utah County Fire and the Fire Service. Currently there are no evacuation orders. Light wind conditions are pushing the fire up the mountain. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently. We’ll provide updates as conditions change,” the city shared in a statement.

Springville Firefighters Local 5439 also confirmed their involvement in the firefighting effort: “Springville Firefighters and neighboring agencies are aware of a fire between Provo and Springville in the Slate Canyon area on the mountain. Responders are already on the scene. Please keep 911 lines open to report new emergencies or threats to life or property.”

Springville City added that although the fire is located in Provo, they are monitoring the situation and ready to assist: “We are aware of the fire north of Springville. It's actually located up Slate Canyon in Provo area. Utah County has responded. We are prepared to assist if called upon.”

Lindon Police Department urged the public not to overload emergency lines: "There is a fire on the side of the mountain in Provo. Our dispatch center has been inundated with 911 calls. Please do not call to report this fire unless you have new or pertinent information. A multi agency response has been dispatched and crews are working hard. Thank you and keep our firefighters in your thoughts.”

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to share what they saw and express concern as the fire spread.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Urgent prayer request! There’s a fire up the canyon, south of the Y. Just below it are homes and hikers frequent that hike. Please pray for the safety of the hikers, the animals, those fighting the fire, the water supply containments in that area, and the homes just below.”

Another reported, “Well that's not good. East of Provo, possibly as far south as Hobble Creek Canyon out of Springville.”

A third person added, “Huge fire above Springville and Provo up above East Bay and the detention center watching helicopters drop water on it.”