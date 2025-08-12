A massive fire at an upscale bar and restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City prompted fire crews to respond to the scene Monday night, August 11. The blaze in Utah broke out at 321 S. Main Street, which is the location of the London Belle Supper Club, around 9 pm, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said. Videos of the fire have surfaced on social media. Salt Lake City fire: Videos show massive blaze at London Belle Supper Club, Utah (Unsplash - representational image)

It is unclear if other buildings or businesses are involved in the incident. The cause of the fire also remains unknown. The severity of the fire has already escalated to a three-alarm fire.

The public has been urged to avoid the three-block radius of the fire. Utah Transit Authority TRAX lines that run through the area are shut down as of now.

Salt Lake City Fire Department shares update

The Salt Lake City Fire Department has shared an update on the fire on X. “We have your working structure Fire at 321 S. Main. It is gone to a second alarm. There is an active fire fight in progress. PIO is in route. Media staging location is to be determined. Please remain out of the area. More details to follow….”

In two later updates, the fire department added, “Media staging on the southwest corner of 300 S Main,” and “Additional information, Trax line is shut down”.

Meanwhile, the Salt Lake City Police Department has also shared an update on X, writing, “We are blocking traffic around Main Street and 300 South while @slcfire battles a commercial fire at 321 South Main Street. Please avoid the area.”

London Belle Supper Club is a popular eatery in Utah. The restaurant’s website says that diners will be greeted by “a realm of enchantment, where towering glass cabinets house fine spirits, candlelit alcoves serve crafted cocktails, and a menu promises culinary delights that tantalize the senses.”

“This sophisticated den, wrapped in battered brick walls and echoes of a bygone era, was once the domain of Dora B. Topham, better known as "Belle London," Utah's infamous madam of the early 1900s. Despite the taboo of her profession, Belle sought to confine the necessary evils of her trade while turning a profit. She orchestrated a city-sanctioned block of prostitution, her legacy marked by tiny cribs and parlor houses,” it adds.