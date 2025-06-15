Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elk Grove fire: Tower camera captures massive blaze, video surfaces

BySumanti Sen
Jun 15, 2025 05:35 AM IST

A video that has surfaced on Facebook shows a fire burning in the Elk Grove area.

A video that has surfaced on Facebook shows a fire burning in the Elk Grove area in California. In a live video, KCRA 3 showed the fire, captured by a tower camera. The clip shows the fire burning on a field. 

Elk Grove fire: Tower camera captures massive blaze (Unsplash - representational image)
Elk Grove fire: Tower camera captures massive blaze (Unsplash - representational image)

Many netizens took to the comment section, with one user claiming, “Homes are threatened”. “On Bader between Calvine and Sheldon,” one user said, seemingly talking about the area of the fire, while another wrote, “Omg thats not far from me”. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Elk Grove fire: Tower camera captures massive blaze, video surfaces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On