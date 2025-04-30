Menu Explore
Grass fire burns 7 power lines; outage hits Talwade, Dehugaon

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Pune: Talwade grass fire damaged 7 power lines, affecting 4,500 consumers. Power restored to 1,800 within 2 hours; full restoration by 10pm.

Pune: A grass fire broke out in Talwade on Tuesday afternoon damaging seven power lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) — four of 22kV and three of 33kV and affecting supply to around 4,500 industrial consumers. Talwade MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) and a water supply scheme were also hit, said officials.

Grass fire broke out in Talwade on Tuesday afternoon damaging seven power lines of MSETCL. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))


According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the fire began around 3.45pm and spread quickly, reaching a stream near a hill and burning the power lines passing nearby. Power to around 1,800 consumers was restored within two hours using alternative systems. Work to restore supply to the remaining 2,700 industries, including the Talwade water scheme, is expected to finish by 10pm. The fire affected power supply to 2,500 domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Dehugaon and Chincholi villages. Their power was restored by 6pm.

