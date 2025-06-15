Marathon Oil refinery fire: Texas City residents near Bay Street ordered to shelter in place

Residents in parts of Texas City were ordered to shelter in place on Saturday after a massive fire erupted at the Marathon Oil refinery, located on 5th Avenue South near 25th Street South. The fire was reported around 12:25 p.m. No injuries have been reported as of now. Massive fire at Marathon Oil refinery in Texas City. (UnSplash)

“Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter in place has been issued from Hwy 146 to Bay Street,” the City of Texas City announced in a post on X.

Marathon Petroleum confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "Trained teams are responding to a fire at Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and all personnel are accounted for. Air monitoring is being deployed in the community as a precaution. The safety of responders, workers and the community is our first priority as we respond to the situation."

Videos from the scene show large plumes of black smoke billowing from the facility as emergency crews work to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information