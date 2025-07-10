Residents of Navajo County in Arizona have been asked to evacuate due to a massive fire burning nearby. The evacuation notice was issued by the Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness office around 7:45 am for people near Hansen and Sunset lanes, just north of SR-260, AZ Family reported. Pinetop-Lakeside fire: Residents urged to evacuate amid huge structure fire (Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District/Facebook)

“Residents in the area of 3093 Sunset Ln, Lakeside need to evacuate the area. GO NOW! Updates will be provided shortly, please follow public safety instructions to leave the area,” reads a Facebook post by Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness.

It adds, “Residents in the affected evacuation area may go to the Blue Ridge High School Gymnasium. Please drive carefully.”

What we know

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office claimed that crews are responding to a structure fire in the area, but it is unclear what kind of structure is ablaze. Although water supply is limited, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District crews battling the fire on scene.

Sunset Lane and SR-260 are closed to all traffic- while crews battle the blaze. Drivers have been urged to use alternate routes to travel.

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District wrote in a Facebook post, “Large working structure fire off Sunset Lane in Lakeside. Multiple resources on scene including forest service. Access and water supply is limited. Immediate adjacent neighbors have evacuated. No further anticipating evacuations. Working fire in Lakeside off Sunset Lane. Resources are on scene. Please avoid the area. Updates to come soon.”

The post added in an update, “The main threat of fire spread has been controlled but a significant amount of heat remains in the area. The forest service is going to launch a type 3 helicopter to drop water in the area of the main fire. Current evacuation orders will remain in effect until air operations are complete.”