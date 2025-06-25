Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Lake Elsinore brush fire: Massive blaze reported in California, shocking videos emerge

BySumanti Sen
Jun 25, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Several witnesses have reported that there is a brush fire in Lake Elsinore, California, with photos and videos surfacing on social media.

Several witnesses have reported that there is a brush fire in Lake Elsinore, California. Social media users have shared shocking videos of the fire online. 

Lake Elsinore brush fire: Massive blaze reported in California, shocking videos emerge (Unsplash - representational image)
DanielFireCopter, an X account that reports on fires in California, wrote on X, “New Brush Fire Main Street, Lake Elsinore, Riverside County. 1 acre, Slow Rate of Spread, Potential for 5 acres.”

In a reel posted to Facebook, a user shared a video of the fire made from inside a moving car. “Brushfire in Lake Elsinore just now right off the highway 15 freeway,” the caption reads. 

Another user shared several shocking photos and videos of the fire, appearing to confirm that firefighters were at the scene. “Brush fire, here in Lake Elsinore, about 4 miles from us. Up the valley and across the 15 fwy from us. The fire fighers here are spectacular. It was out in about 45 minutes,” reads the caption.

One video of the fire is captioned, “Fire near Lake Elsinore…oh my”. A shocking photo of the blaze shared by a Facebook user is captioned, “Be safe everyone. Fire in Lake Elsinore off Main Street Freeway exit”.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
