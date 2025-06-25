Several witnesses have reported that there is a brush fire in Lake Elsinore, California. Social media users have shared shocking videos of the fire online. Lake Elsinore brush fire: Massive blaze reported in California, shocking videos emerge (Unsplash - representational image)

DanielFireCopter, an X account that reports on fires in California, wrote on X, “New Brush Fire Main Street, Lake Elsinore, Riverside County. 1 acre, Slow Rate of Spread, Potential for 5 acres.”

In a reel posted to Facebook, a user shared a video of the fire made from inside a moving car. “Brushfire in Lake Elsinore just now right off the highway 15 freeway,” the caption reads.

Another user shared several shocking photos and videos of the fire, appearing to confirm that firefighters were at the scene. “Brush fire, here in Lake Elsinore, about 4 miles from us. Up the valley and across the 15 fwy from us. The fire fighers here are spectacular. It was out in about 45 minutes,” reads the caption.

One video of the fire is captioned, “Fire near Lake Elsinore…oh my”. A shocking photo of the blaze shared by a Facebook user is captioned, “Be safe everyone. Fire in Lake Elsinore off Main Street Freeway exit”.