NYC 'explosion': What caused the Manhattan Upper East Side fire? Videos surface

A massive fire erupted Friday at a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Firefighters arrived at East 95th Street, between First and Second Avenues, shortly after 10 a.m., according to NBC New York. Massive fire in Manhattan.(Representative image/ UnSplash)

Witnesses reported what sounded like an explosion just before flames and smoke filled the air.

“I heard an explosion from my building just opposite the fire, and looked outside and saw all the smoke in the skies,” Joann Sowma told Daily Mail.

Videos from the scene show firefighters battling intense flames on the building's rooftop as thick black smoke billowed into the skyline. More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the incident and remain on site.

Also Read: Property tycoon’s superyacht goes up in flames and sinks off Spanish coast. Video

What caused the fire?

According to ABC 7, the third-alarm fire was sparked by a buildup of gas in the building’s basement. The building’s superintendent was in the basement at the time of the incident and is currently being treated for a minor injury.

The FDNY told the Daily Mail three firefighters also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Avoid the area

Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety, urged people to avoid the area.

“A 3-alarm fire at 305 E 95th St has over 140 New York City Fire Department (FDNY) & EMS personnel on scene. Amazing job by your first responders as they continue to work to secure the area. This is an active incident—avoid the area and follow official channels for updates," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Also Read: Hurricane Erin could strengthen into major Category 4. Check path, forecasts and more

Witnesses report the incident

Several local residents took to social media to share firsthand accounts of the fire.

One person wrote on Reddit, “On 90th and 3rd and the smell of burning is quite strong.”

Another wrote, “Just got an alert about it, three alarm fire.”