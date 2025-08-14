Property tycoon’s superyacht goes up in flames and sinks off Spanish coast. Video

A luxury superyacht named Da Vinci was destroyed after a massive fire broke out on board off the coast of Spain on Monday, August 11. A luxury superyacht burst into flames and sank off the coast of Spain.

The blaze started around 10:30 am near the island of Formentera, sending thick black smoke high into the sky. Within minutes, flames had engulfed the vessel, forcing the seven people on board — four passengers, two crew members, and the captain — into an emergency evacuation. The superyacht eventually sank despite efforts to save it.

Was anyone injured in the fire and sinking of Da Vinci?

No injuries were reported. The passengers were rescued by the ferry Ramón Llull, which diverted its route to assist, as well as Spanish maritime rescue vessels Guardamar Concepción Arenal and Salvamar Naos. Firefighters also joined the effort, but the flames could not be contained, and the yacht sank while being towed.

An eyewitness’ account

"Suddenly we saw the flames and tried to put them out with fire extinguishers," one of the people on board told Formentera News. "But all our attempts to put them out were in vain. We called for help, and luckily we're all fine, but there's no denying it, we were incredibly scared. I can only say that it all happened in just a few minutes."

Who owned the Da Vinci superyacht?

According to a report in Notizie, the yacht belonged to Vincent Tchenguiz, an Iranian-born British businessman. Built in 2017 by Italian shipyard Overmarine and valued at about 30 million euros, Da Vinci was known for its sleek design by Stefano Righini. The vessel featured luxury amenities for cruising and was considered one of the standout yachts in Tchenguiz’s private fleet.

Who is Vincent Tchenguiz?

Vincent Tchenguiz was born in Tehran, Iran, in 1956 to an Iraqi-Jewish family. His father, Victor Tchenguiz, worked for the Shah of Iran and even ran the country’s mint. The family fled to England after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Vincent Tchenguiz studied business administration at Boston University before earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in Commerce and Economics from McGill University in Canada, followed by an MBA from New York University.

He began his career in London’s finance sector, holding senior roles at Prudential Bache and Shearson Lehman Brothers before starting a commercial property business with his brother, Robert. He later founded Consensus Business Group, which advises on billions of pounds’ worth of investments in real estate, healthcare, clean technology, and other sectors.