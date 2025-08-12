One dead, 10 hospitalised in Pennsylvania steel plant explosions

At least one person died and 10 were wounded Monday after blasts at a US Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said. Smoke rises from an explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania.(REUTERS)

"Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the city of Pittsburgh.

"Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

One person was still believed to be missing Monday night, according to Allegheny County Police, which confirmed in a statement there had been one fatality.

One victim who had previously been reported missing was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, adding that "nine [other] people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for a variety of injuries."

US Steel said the incident happened at around 11:00 am (1500 GMT) on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected," David Burritt, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

Some US media outlets reported that people were still trapped under the rubble of the explosion.

Videos on social media, not verified by AFP, appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.

The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking factory in the United States -- a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in steelmaking.

