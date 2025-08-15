Hurricane Erin could strengthen into major Category 4. Check path, forecasts and more

Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the 2025 Atlantic season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has confirmed. Erin intensified as it continued on a path over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday. It is expected to continue getting stronger over the weekend, likely developing into a major Category 4, according to forecasters. Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane(Representational Image)

Hurricane Erin is the first of 2025 Atlantic season

The Atlantic season peaks in September, with most activity between mid-August and mid-October. This year, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast an “above-normal” Atlantic season, with 13 to 18 named storms. About five to nine of them could develop into hurricanes.

Erin is the first named tropical storm of the season to develop into a hurricane. It is currently a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph. However, forecasts say it will continue strengthening as the conditions remain conducive.

“Erin is forecast to slowly curve to the north as it continues to strengthen over the weekend. At this time, the storm is forecast to remain hundreds of miles off the East Coast,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

“Beaches along the entire East Coast, from Florida to New England and Atlantic Canada, will likely experience rough surf and dangerous rip currents as Erin tracks north and eventually northeast,” DaSilva added.

Hurricane Erin path: Will it make landfall in US?

According to the NHC, tropical storm watches will be in effect for the Northern Leeward Islands of St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla and Barbuda beginning Saturday as the core of Hurricane Erin passes through those areas.

Tropical storm conditions, including heavy rainfall, are possible in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico for the next 48 hours, which may lead to “isolated and locally considerable flash and urban flooding.” Landslides and mudslides are also expected.

The NHC notes that “while the threat of direct impacts in the Bahamas and along the east coast of the United States appears to be gradually decreasing, there will be a significant risk of dangerous surf and rip currents along western Atlantic beaches next week.”

Erin is forecast to move north of Puerto Rico this weekend as a Category 3 or higher. Its outer bands could bring up to 4 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by Sunday. Gusty winds of up to 50 mph are also expected.