Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hurricane Erin could strengthen into major Category 4. Check path, forecasts and more

ByHT News Desk | Written by Arya Vaishnavi
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:20 pm IST

Hurricane Erin is the first of the 2025 Atlantic season. It is likely to intensify into a major Category 4, according to forecasters

Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the 2025 Atlantic season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has confirmed. Erin intensified as it continued on a path over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday. It is expected to continue getting stronger over the weekend, likely developing into a major Category 4, according to forecasters.

Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane(Representational Image)
Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane(Representational Image)

Hurricane Erin is the first of 2025 Atlantic season

The Atlantic season peaks in September, with most activity between mid-August and mid-October. This year, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast an “above-normal” Atlantic season, with 13 to 18 named storms. About five to nine of them could develop into hurricanes.

Erin is the first named tropical storm of the season to develop into a hurricane. It is currently a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph. However, forecasts say it will continue strengthening as the conditions remain conducive.

“Erin is forecast to slowly curve to the north as it continues to strengthen over the weekend. At this time, the storm is forecast to remain hundreds of miles off the East Coast,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

“Beaches along the entire East Coast, from Florida to New England and Atlantic Canada, will likely experience rough surf and dangerous rip currents as Erin tracks north and eventually northeast,” DaSilva added.

Hurricane Erin path: Will it make landfall in US?

According to the NHC, tropical storm watches will be in effect for the Northern Leeward Islands of St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla and Barbuda beginning Saturday as the core of Hurricane Erin passes through those areas.

Tropical storm conditions, including heavy rainfall, are possible in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico for the next 48 hours, which may lead to “isolated and locally considerable flash and urban flooding.” Landslides and mudslides are also expected.

The NHC notes that “while the threat of direct impacts in the Bahamas and along the east coast of the United States appears to be gradually decreasing, there will be a significant risk of dangerous surf and rip currents along western Atlantic beaches next week.”

Erin is forecast to move north of Puerto Rico this weekend as a Category 3 or higher. Its outer bands could bring up to 4 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by Sunday. Gusty winds of up to 50 mph are also expected.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Hurricane Erin could strengthen into major Category 4. Check path, forecasts and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On