Tropical Storm Erin could strengthen into Category 3 hurricane: Path, impact and more details

Tropical Storm Erin is set to intensify into a hurricane by Friday, August 15, the Washington Post reported, evolving into a major Category 3 over the weekend. Forecasters say Erin could intensify into the first major hurricane of the 2025 season. It is the fifth named system of the Atlantic hurricane season to date after Andrea, Barry, Chantal, and Dexter. None of which developed into hurricanes. The National Hurricane Center indicates that Erin has the potential to become the first major hurricane of the 2025 season. (Getty Images via AFP)

As per the latest advisory by the National Hurricane Center, there are no coastal warnings or watches in effect. On Thursday morning, Erin was moving west at around 17 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph. The storm was located about 1,000 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, per the outlet.

Tropical Storm Erin's path

As per the advisory, “Swells generated by Erin will begin affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Some spaghetti models had earlier shown the storm had a chance of moving over Florida. More recent models suggest that Erin would instead move north and east over the Atlantic Ocean. The NHC said in its advisory that interests in the Virgin Islands, northern Leeward Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the impact of the storm.

Erin's impact

Per the Washington Post, Erin will likely remain offshore of the United States next week. However, the Eastern Seaboard could see dangerous currents, big waves and rough seas next week. The storm’s outer rain and wind bands could affect portions of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos on Monday and Tuesday. Big swells, rough seas, and rip currents are also likely.

The Hurricane Center said that a period of potential rapid intensification” could occur over the next few days. A combination of relaxed winds, very warm ocean waters and abundant moisture can lead to the storm intensifying.

More storms to follow?

Another wave of weather disturbances may reach the Caribbean during the next week. The Hurricane Center is also monitoring a disturbance moving across the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche from Thursday into Friday. There are chances that it could intensify into a short-lived tropical storm or depression.

FAQs:

Could Erin become a hurricane?

Yes, there are chances that the tropical storm could intensify into a hurricane.

What are the next few names after Erin?

Fernand, Gabrielle and Humberto are the next names on the list.

Will Erin make landfall?

As of now, it is not expected to make landfall.