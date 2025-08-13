Disney World on alert as Tropical Storm Erin threatens Florida, could become Hurricane soon; Know what's open and closed

Disney World is accustomed to the storm season due to its Central Florida location. Disney World had to close its parks, given the hazardous weather caused by hurricanes and tropical storms that hit Orlando in the past. Disney World keeps a careful eye on weather conditions and their potential effects on visitors and the parks.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Tropical Storm Erin is the latest meteorological phenomenon that has developed this week. As the storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane, it is likely to affect Florida and Disney World.

Tropical Storm Erin and its impact on Disney World

Tropical Storm Erin has developed in the Atlantic as of August 12, 2025, and is expected to intensify over the next few days. Erin was roughly 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, as per National Hurricane Center's alert issued at 5 am. The highest sustained speeds were close to 45 mph with stronger gusts.

“Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Erin is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days,” the hurricane center stated in the advisory.

According to the current projection, Erin may develop into a hurricane on Thursday, August 14. Forecast models presently predict a turn to the north, but it's unclear when and where that will happen. As a result, it is currently uncertain how much, if any, of an influence will be felt in Florida.

Disney World operational updates

It is currently unknown how Tropical Storm Erin will move, so it is uncertain if Disney World will be impacted.

Disney usually shuts down its four major parks and halts transportation when storms are predicted. While some areas, including The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, might be evacuated, on-site resort hotels remain open.

Outdoor attractions are frequently the first to close amid storm and heavy rains. This could lead to temporarily closure of Slinky Dog Dash, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Expedition Everest at Disney World.

What we know about Disney World's hurricane cancellation and modification policy

Disney does not charge cancellation or change fees for vacation packages or most room-only reservations if a hurricane advisory is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area within a week of your planned arrival date.

Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort and Disney's Vero Beach Resort are likewise covered under this policy if a hurricane warning is issued for those locations.

Disney does not provide coverage for any travel or services provided by outside vendors.