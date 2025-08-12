Ashley Biden files for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein after 13-yr of marriage, shares series of veiled Instagram stories

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former President Joe Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic surgeon, following more than 13 years of marriage, reported NY Post, citing court documents. Ashley Biden, daughter of Joe Biden, has divorced Dr. Howard Krein after 13 years of marriage, as reported by court documents.

The 44-year-old ex-first daughter, as per the report, submitted the paperwork to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which broke the news of the divorce files first, Biden's Instagram Story included a picture of her strolling through a park and giving a thumbs-up while the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé played.

“New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before,” Ashley shared a quote on one of her Instagram stories.

Also Read: Danielle Spencer passes away at 60: How did Sassy Young Star of What’s Happening die?

What is cause of Ashley Biden's divorce?

The cause of the divorce was not immediately evident. Divorce records are yet to made public in Philadelphia.

In June 2012, Biden and Krein were married in Greenville, Delaware, two years after her late older brother, Beau Biden, arranged their union.

Ashley got married in front of about 200 guests at the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Ashley Biden addressed DNC last year

While presenting her father at the Democratic National Convention last year, Ashley made a passing reference to her marriage on the public platform.

She informed the audience, “At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception.”

“He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.”

She recalled how her father encouraged her to be an independent woman growing up after he resigned from the 2024 presidential race due to concerns about his mental health.

Who is Dr. Howard Krein?

Krein, 59, works as a plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist at Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

He is also the Chief Medical Officer at StartUp Health and the senior director of health policy and innovation at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson.

Who is Ashley Biden?

Ashley Biden is a social worker and activist who worked for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families for 15 years. From 2014 to 2019, she served as the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice.

The pair had been residing in $1.3 million home in Philadelphia before their divorce. They don't have kids.