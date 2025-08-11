Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 5.65 strikes near coast of Oaxaca in Mexico

Reuters
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 08:16 am IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

A magnitude 5.65 earthquake struck near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The earthquake struck near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico.(Unsplash/Representative)
