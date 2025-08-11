Earthquake of magnitude 5.65 strikes near coast of Oaxaca in Mexico
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 08:16 am IST
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
A magnitude 5.65 earthquake struck near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
