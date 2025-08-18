West Jordan fire: Several homes burn in Utah neighborhood as witnesses report ‘loud booms and lotta smoke'

At least three homes and a recreational vehicle (RV) were damaged in a fire that broke out Sunday evening in West Jordan, Utah. According to KJZZ, the blaze began near 5900 West and 7000 South. Two homes were completely destroyed, while a third sustained siding damage. Homes on fire in West Jordan, Utah.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Witness reports

Witnesses and residents reported seeing a massive plume of smoke visible across the Salt Lake Valley. Photos and videos of the fire have been widely circulated online.

One witness wrote on Facebook, “3 house fire 1- street over from us in West Jordan, loud booms and lotta smoke.. Hope everyone is ok!”

Another wrote, “I was wondering what that big line of police and fire trucks was earlier when I was out that way. Hope everyone is ok.”

Other social media users expressed concern and speculation over the cause of the fire.

"It's quite suspicious that all these houses are suddenly catching fire,” one person commented.

“Maybe it’s the humongous voltage towers in the back. I read that Rocky Mountain Power had problems in the past with houses burning to the ground,” another added.

A third person speculated, “My guess is e-bike or EV car battery. Plugged in too long. Prayers for the families affected.”

Another person wrote, “This is a concern about having houses so close together. Like dominos fire can spread.”

Fire crews are still on the scene working to contain the flames. So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.