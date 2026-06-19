What Donald Trump said about Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos' texts; new book makes explosive claims

A new book by The New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan has made fresh claims about Donald Trump's interactions with some of Silicon Valley's biggest names, alleging that the US president privately mocked Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos while showing associates text messages they had allegedly sent him. According to the book authors, Trump displayed the text messages to Elon Musk during a gathering at Mar-a-Lago. (AP photos)

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Trump boasted that several technology leaders who had once opposed him were now seeking his favor following the 2024 presidential election.

Trump allegedly showed Musk messages from Zuckerberg and Bezos Haberman and Swan write that Trump displayed text messages from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk during a gathering at Mar-a-Lago.

The authors claim Trump told those present: "Think of where these guys were in 2016. They hated me. They were doing everything they could to knock me down. And look at them now."

According to the book, Musk appeared amused by the exchange and described the messages as "first-class groveling."

The authors also allege that Trump later told associates Zuckerberg and Bezos were "kissing my a--," adding, "You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys. I've got to show you."

Also Read: What Jeff Bezos said about Donald Trump: ‘I think he’s more mature…’

White House did not directly address allegations The White House did not specifically respond to the claims detailed in the book.

Instead, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, as quoted by Wired: “President Trump is committed to working with every American business and business leader to cement America's innovative dominance, re-shore critical manufacturing, and accelerate economic growth.”

Beyond Zuckerberg and Bezos, the book claims Trump met with several prominent technology executives after the 2024 election, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Haberman and Swan also allege that when Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago around Thanksgiving 2024, Trump played the national anthem over the speakers using a version recorded by the J6 Prison Choir, a group made up of detained January 6 Capitol riot defendants.

The book further claims Trump later showed guests additional messages allegedly sent by Zuckerberg before stopping on a photograph of a "letter to the president" written by one of Pichai's three children.

Also Read: World's richest people list 2026: Elon Musk leads rankings; who joins him in top 10?

Bezos reportedly discussed SpaceX rivalry with Trump According to the authors, Bezos also urged Trump to promote greater competition in government space contracts, arguing that relying on a single contractor, Elon Musk's SpaceX, could pose a national security risk.

The book says Bezos suggested Trump ask Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg to encourage "contractor diversity," a move that could have allowed Blue Origin to compete more aggressively for federal space contracts.

Haberman and Swan write that Trump told Bezos he would consider the proposal, but it was never implemented. The authors add that Trump later repaired his relationship with Musk and went on to expand SpaceX's Starship operations.