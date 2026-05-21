What Jeff Bezos said about Donald Trump: ‘I think he’s more mature…’

Jeff Bezos shared his thoughts on Donald Trump during a recent CNBC interview, describing the president as “more mature” and “more disciplined” compared to his first term in office. Bezos also defended some of Trump’s policies and ideas, saying the president deserved credit in certain areas. (Reuters, Bloomberg)

Speaking about Trump’s leadership more than a year into his second presidency, Bezos said: “I think he’s a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.”

The Amazon founder added that he has worked with multiple US administrations over the years and believes business leaders should continue engaging with governments regardless of political differences.

“We need our business leaders to provide input into the administration regardless of who the president is,” Bezos said during the interview.

‘Trump has lots of good ideas’ Bezos also defended some of Trump’s policies and ideas, saying the president deserved credit in certain areas.

“I’m on the side of America,” Bezos said, before adding: “Trump has lots of good ideas. He’s been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due.”

The remarks gained traction online, with social media users debating whether Bezos genuinely supported Trump or was attempting to maintain a cordial relationship with the administration.

Also Read: Did Jeff Bezos' rumoured bid for Vogue inspire The Devil Wears Prada 2's billionaire acquisition plot? Writer reveals

Social media backlash The comments sparked backlash online, with several users accusing Bezos of being overly complimentary toward the president.

George Conway, the former husband of longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, mocked Bezos’ remarks on social media. “You’d think that someone this rich wouldn’t feel the need to lie for money. But you’d be wrong,” Conway wrote.