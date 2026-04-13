What life looks like inside ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos

How does a couple worth roughly $250 billion spend their time? When it comes to Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos, the answer is more normal than you would expect. A recent piece in the New York Times offers a glimpse into the lives of the ultra-wealthy couple that got married in June last year. Lauren Sanchez and US Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos spend their time on their $230 million compound in Miami's 'Billionaire Bunker' (AFP)

Like many other newlyweds, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62, and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos, 56, like to do everything together.

On a typical day, they wake up at 6 am on their sprawling compound in Indian Creek – a highly exclusive private island in Miami, Florida.

Private lives on a private island Indian Creek Island, also known as “Billionaire Bunker,” is a 300-acre, man-made island with just 41 waterfront properties. As one of the world’s most exclusive enclaves, it is home to billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump.

According to a Fortune report, Bezos has three properties on the island that he purchased for more than $230 million combined. (Also read: Bezos pays $90 million for third mansion in Florida spree)

So this ultra-exclusive compound is where he and his wife spend most of their time — when they are not sailing the world on their $500 million superyacht, that is.

Jeff and Lauren Bezos do not touch their phones when they wake up. Instead, they list down 10 things for which they are grateful. They have a rule: they can’t list anything that they had named one day ago.

Coffee and fitness follows After this morning ritual, the couple drink their morning coffee in the sunroom, watching the sunrise together. Sanchez takes her coffee in a mug that reads “Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again”. Bezos’ coffee mug was a gift from his wife – it spells out “Hunk” in symbols from the periodic table.

Both husband and wife are particular about keeping fit and active. Their morning coffee is usually followed by a round of pickleball.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez both spend an hour in the gym with a personal trainer, six days a week.

“He looks good, doesn’t he?” Sanchez said of her husband. (Also read: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now married: First pic from their star-studded Venice wedding)

Easy living Jeff Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021 and is no longer involved in actively running the business. Instead, he has shifted his focus on other ventures like Blue Origin.

Bezos and Sanchez have become fixtures on the Hollywood party scene and are often photographed on their superyacht Koru. Their lavish Venice wedding was attended not just by family and childhood friends but also Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ivanka Trump, among others.

While some may describe their lifestyle as semi-retired, the couple is still doing a lot. Sanchez, for example, is vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund — and requests six-page memos before meetings, according to the New York Times report.

She also recently published her second children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea”.