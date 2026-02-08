What really led to WaPo layoffs? Ex-staffer points to Jeff Bezos' 'blank check' era

Katherine Boyle, an ex-staffer with the Washington Post and co-founder of American Dynamism, has taken to social media to share a candid critique of The Post's evolution under Jeff Bezos. Katherine Boyle criticizes The Washington Post's evolution under Jeff Bezos, claiming its focus shifted from local politics to broader, less relevant coverage. (Bloomberg)

Boyle left the Washington Post more than a decade ago and had a few bits to share about the mishandling of the newsroom. She said the paper's transformation from a “For and about Washington” ethos to a sprawling enterprise chasing expensive and less-relevant coverage has brewed larger problems, which have now culminated in massive layoffs.

The Washington Post cut almost one-third of its newsroom staff on Wednesday, February 4. The Post has shuttered its sports desk and reduced the international desk significantly.

Boyle's criticism of Post's strategy shift In the X post, Boyle reflected on the papers' newroom culture before Bezos's purchase. She recalled that the paper once had a clear local and national focus. The motto at the time she was with the Post was “For and about Washington.”

After Bezos acquired the newspaper from the Graham family, that motto was replaced with the now-well-known slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

Boyle detailed that Bezos's ownership did the “opposite” of what the newsroom assumed Bezos would change. She described that Bezos’s ownership eventually led to what she described as a “blank check” era.

“He poured obscene amounts of money into a cash incinerator. He gave the Post a fancy new building,” Boyle wrote. She further added, “He subsidized every section of the paper, even the ones with no readers. He gave the newsroom a blank check for over a decade.”

She said that costly expansions into international desk, podcasts, and video content diluted the Post’s focus. Those investments also, according to critics, made journalists less attuned to sustainable strategies as digital media consumption changed.

“Rather than pursuing a strategy based in reality, the Post newsroom became very accustomed to a billionaire patron giving them everything they wanted in perpetuity,” Boyle wrote.