A citizen’s mission to transform govt schools and sports access

To improve government school infrastructure, Rajan Yadav of Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram is working to promote access to sports and education for underprivileged children. Rajan Yadav with school students. (HT Photo)

A civil engineer by profession, 34-year-old Yadav joined his family’s real estate and construction firm, where he is involved in planning, design and execution, said Yadav, adding that he has also taken up initiatives focused on upgrading government schools and encouraging education and sports, particularly among girls from economically weaker sections.

According to Yadav, by using design-based interventions, he is helping redesign government school campuses to make them more functional and student-friendly. The work includes cost-effective infrastructure upgrades, improved layouts and creation of basic sports facilities to encourage enrolment and regular attendance.

“My aim is to improve government schools so that children feel motivated to study and play there,” said Yadav. “Financial constraints should not deny a child access to these basic facilities.”

He also works through his social initiative established in 2025, “Together With Roots Foundation”, which, he said, supports education and sports programmes for disadvantaged children.

“We strongly believe that growth is meaningful only when it uplifts society. Through our foundation, we are committed to giving back by creating sustainable social impact and supporting initiatives that empower the underprivileged, especially in education and sports,” Yadav said.

Yadav said Haryana has produced several national and international athletes, and he believes that improving grassroots infrastructure can widen participation.“Haryana has a natural sports culture. If we give the right infrastructure and early exposure to children who cannot afford private training, the medal tally can reach another level,” he said.

“If children from low-income families get early exposure and basic facilities, the potential for excellence increases,” he said.

Yadav regularly visits government schools, interacts with students and encourages girls to continue their education. He said sports help build discipline, confidence and life skills that support academic and professional growth.

Teachers and local residents said such initiatives have helped improve enrolment, attendance and trust in government schools. Yadav says lasting change depends not only on infrastructure but also on building confidence among parents and students.

His long-term goal, he said, is to make government schools a preferred option rather than a last resort, and to ensure children from all backgrounds have access to education and opportunity.

(Rajan Yadav is director of Roots Developers and is a resident of Shivaji Nagar)