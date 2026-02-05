Who is Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP, fired by The Washington Post?
Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, faced job loss amid major layoffs at The Washington Post.
Ishaan Tharoor, the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has returned to public attention after he was laid off from The Washington Post amid widespread job cuts that significantly reduced the newspaper’s international coverage. In a social media post, he called the layoffs “a bad day,” sharing an image of an empty newsroom as The Washington Post announced restructuring that affected a large section of its international and sports staff.
Here are key facts you need to know about Ishaan Tharoor:
- He is a US-based journalist, who has built a career in international journalism and global affairs commentary.
- He is best known as a global affairs columnist with The Washington Post, where he launched and authored the widely read WorldView column in 2017, aimed at helping readers better understand global politics and international developments.
- Born in Singapore in 1984 during his father’s diplomatic posting, Ishaan Tharoor has a twin brother, Kanishk Tharoor, who is also a writer.
- Tharoor completed his bachelor’s degree at Yale University in 2006, majoring in history with a focus on ethnicity, race and migration, and was awarded the Sudler Fellowship during his time there.
- He began his journalism career at Time magazine in 2006, later rising to the position of senior editor covering the New York City region, before leaving the publication in 2014 to join The Washington Post in Washington, DC.
- Apart from journalism, Tharoor has also been involved in academia, serving as an adjunct instructor at Georgetown University between 2018 and 2020, where he taught a course titled Global Affairs in the Digital Age at the School of Foreign Service.
Earlier, Tharoor had also made headlines in India after publicly questioning his father during a press interaction in the US about Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack and whether any country had sought proof of Islamabad’s involvement, a moment that drew widespread attention.
