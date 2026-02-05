Who is Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP, fired by The Washington Post?

Ishaan Tharoor, the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has returned to public attention after he was laid off from The Washington Post amid widespread job cuts that significantly reduced the newspaper’s international coverage. In a social media post, he called the layoffs “a bad day,” sharing an image of an empty newsroom as The Washington Post announced restructuring that affected a large section of its international and sports staff.

Ishaan Tharoor worked as a senior international affairs columnist at the news outlet and confirmed his layoff in a social media post. (X/@ishaantharoor)