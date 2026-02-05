Shashi Tharoor’s son among hundreds laid off by Washington Post, his 12-year stint ends: ‘Heartbroken’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s son, Ishaan Tharoor, was among one-third of the employees laid off by The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday. Beyond job cuts, the long-established newspaper has reportedly shut down its sports desk, closed several overseas bureaus, and discontinued its books coverage. Tharoor worked as a senior international affairs columnist at the news outlet and confirmed his layoff in a social media post. (X/@ishaantharoor) Tharoor worked as a senior international affairs columnist at the news outlet and confirmed his layoff in a social media post. More than 300 of the roughly 800 journalists were fired from the newsroom, The New York Times reported. Ishaan Tharoor on Washington Post layoffs Shashi Tharoor’s son was among those laid off during the mass job cuts, which also saw several sections shut down, dealing a blow to the newspaper’s decades-long legacy. In a post on X, he shared what is believed to be a picture of the newsroom, where a poster reading “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was displayed, and captioned the post “A bad day” after the mass layoffs. This post was reshared by his father on X.

In another post, he confirmed the layoff and said he was “heartbroken” over the publication’s move. “I have been laid off today from The Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honour to work with them,” he wrote.