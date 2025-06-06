Who is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor's son who questioned Congress MP on Pakistan in US
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Jun 06, 2025 09:57 AM IST
Ishaan Tharoor asked a question about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and whether any country asked the team led by Shashi Tharoor for proof.
Ishaan Tharoor on Thursday grilled his father and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is in the United States leading an all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor.
Ishaan Tharoor asked a question about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and whether any country had asked the delegation led by his father for evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Ishaan Tharoor also asked about Pakistan’s consistent denial of its involvement in the attack. To this, Shashi Tharoor said India would not have retaliated in the way it did if there was not convincing evidence against Pakistan.
Who is Ishaan Tharoor?
- Ishaan Tharoor is the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is a journalist based in Washington, DC, United States. Ishaan is a global affairs columnist with the Washington Post.
- Born in Singapore in 1984 while his father worked as a diplomat, he has a twin brother, Kanishk Tharoor.
- Ishaan Tharoor got his bachelor's degree from Yale University in 2006, majoring in history and ethnicity, along with race and migration. He got the Sudler fellowship, according to his LinkedIn profile.
- Ishaan started his career as a journalist with Time magazine as a reporter in 2006, before climbing the ladder as a senior editor for the New York City area. He left Time in 2014 to join the Washington Post in the US capital.
- Ishaan has also been a teacher, working as an adjunct instructor at Georgetown University for a couple of years from 2018. According to his LinkedIn profile, he taught ‘Global Affairs in the Digital Age’ at the university’s School of Foreign Service.
- The father-son moment between Ishaan and Shashi Tharoor brought the former into the limelight in India. Like his dad, he has made it big on the world stage already.
