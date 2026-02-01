‘Nothing that satisfies me as a Malayali’: Shashi Tharoor on lack of Kerala's mention in Budget 2026

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there is nothing in the Union Budget 2026-27 that satisfies him as a Malayali, adding that he was a "little surprised" over the lack of Kerala's mention. Shashi Tharoor said that an Ayurveda institute was needed in Kerala, noting that the southern state has had a long tradition of Ayurveda. (PTI)

He said that Kerala was not mentioned in the announcements related to Ayurveda, fishermen, coconuts or ship repair.

"We got very few details. There were 3-4 headlines, but we were waiting for the All India Institute of Ayurveda. Where is it? We wanted this in Kerala. We have had a long tradition of Ayurveda. But we didn't hear Kerala's name," Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament complex.

ALSO READ | In 1st Budget after Op Sindoor, defence gets huge boost for modernisation He further said it was expected that Kerala would be mentioned in announcements related to fishermen and coconuts, but it was not there either.

"But when they spoke of ship repair, they mentioned Varanasi and Patna's names but not Kerala. This is a little surprising," Shashi Tharoor said.