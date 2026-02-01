‘Nothing that satisfies me as a Malayali’: Shashi Tharoor on lack of Kerala's mention in Budget 2026
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a "ship repair ecosystem" for inland waterways, to be set up in Varanasi and Patna.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there is nothing in the Union Budget 2026-27 that satisfies him as a Malayali, adding that he was a "little surprised" over the lack of Kerala's mention.
He said that Kerala was not mentioned in the announcements related to Ayurveda, fishermen, coconuts or ship repair.
"We got very few details. There were 3-4 headlines, but we were waiting for the All India Institute of Ayurveda. Where is it? We wanted this in Kerala. We have had a long tradition of Ayurveda. But we didn't hear Kerala's name," Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament complex.
He further said it was expected that Kerala would be mentioned in announcements related to fishermen and coconuts, but it was not there either.
"But when they spoke of ship repair, they mentioned Varanasi and Patna's names but not Kerala. This is a little surprising," Shashi Tharoor said.
However, the Congress leader said that details in the budget document might provide more insights into measures for Kerala. "I have yet to read it. There were very few details in the speech though," Tharoor said.
Later, Tharoor told news agency PTI that there is "nothing in this Budget that makes me satisfied as a Malayali".
Ayurveda, fishermen and ship repair in Budget 2026
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1.
Ayurveda: Sitharaman noted that Ayurveda gained global acceptance and recognition in the post-COVID world, adding that exporting quality Ayurvedic products helps farmers who grow the herbs and the youth who process the goods.
The finance minister proposed three measures to meet the growing global demand for Ayurvedic products:
- To set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda
- To upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and Drug Testing Labs for a higher standard of certification ecosystem, and increase the availability of more skilled personnel.
- To upgrade the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for traditional medicine.
Fishermen: Further, to support Indian fishermen and to fully harness the economic value of marine resources beyond our territorial waters, Sitharaman announced two measures:
- Fish catch by an Indian fishing vessel in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the High Seas will be made free of duty.
- Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as the export of goods.
She also said that safeguards will be introduced to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transshipment.
Coconuts: Noting that India is the world's largest producer of coconuts, Sitharaman proposed a Coconut Promotion Scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing old and non-productive trees with new saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut-growing states.
Ship repair: The finance minister also announced a "ship repair ecosystem" for inland waterways, to be set up in Varanasi and Patna.