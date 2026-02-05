Pulitzer-winning journalist among 300 laid off by Washington Post: 'Proud of my work'

“I was laid off today by The Washington Post,” Lang wrote in an X post. “I’m proud of the work I have done at this place — not just the award-winning work, but the stories that spurred change, that were steeped in this beautiful local community,” she added.

Lang’s post drew strong reactions online, with many praising her work and criticising the decision.

“This is just wrong. Marissa was one of the best reporters in that building. It’s all wrong, but this is the worst,” one user wrote.

“I’m so sorry, Marissa. You are so talented and right to be proud of great work, which kept me as a subscriber,” commented another.

“Marissa, I’m devastated to hear this. I can’t think of anyone more dedicated and passionate about their work. Wishing you all the best,” a third user added.

Another comment read, “This was the news I was dreading this morning. The consolation: Some news outlet is about to get very lucky, and hire one of the best reporters in the country.”

Washington Post layoffs The Washington Post cut nearly one-third of its staff on Wednesday, shutting down its sports section, several foreign bureaus, and books coverage in a major restructuring.

Executive editor Matt Murray described the move as painful but necessary, saying the changes were intended to place the newsroom “on a stronger footing” amid rapid shifts in technology and audience habits.

“The need has never been more urgent to reposition The Post,” Murray wrote in a note to staff, adding that the company’s structure was “too rooted in a different era,” when it operated primarily as a dominant local print product.

He cited financial challenges, rising competition, and evolving news-consumption habits as key reasons behind the decision. Murray also noted a sharp drop in online traffic, saying the outlet’s organic search has fallen by nearly half over the past three years.