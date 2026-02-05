Washington Post executive editor defends layoffs, says 'Need has never been more urgent'
Murray pointed to ongoing financial challenges, increased competition, and changing news-consumption habits as key reasons behind the move.
The Washington Post laid off nearly one-third of its staff on Wednesday, shutting down its sports section, several foreign bureaus, and books coverage as part of a major restructuring. Executive editor Matt Murray described the decision as painful but necessary, saying the changes were aimed at placing the newsroom “on a stronger footing” amid rapid shifts in technology and audience habits.
“The need has never been more urgent to reposition The Post,” Murray wrote in a note to staff. He added that the company’s structure was “too rooted in a different era,” when the publication operated primarily as a dominant local print product.
The cuts will affect nearly all news departments. For now, the publication plans to focus on areas it believes resonate most with readers, including politics, national affairs, science, health, technology, climate, business, investigations, and cultural trends.
“These moves include substantial newsroom reductions impacting nearly all news departments. For the immediate future, we will concentrate on areas that demonstrate authority, distinctiveness, and impact and that resonate with readers: politics, national affairs, people, power and trends; national security in DC and abroad; forces shaping the future including science, health, medicine, technology, climate, and business; journalism that empowers people to take action, from advice to wellness; revelatory investigations; and what’s capturing attention in culture, online, and in daily life,” he said.
“Today’s news is painful. These are difficult actions,” Murray wrote, thanking employees whose “talents and passion” have contributed to the paper over the years. “But we take them with clarity of purpose… A more flexible, sustainable model will help us better navigate unprecedented volatility, competition, technological change, news-consumption habits, and cost pressure,” he added.
Reasons for Washington Post layoffs revealed
Further, Murray pointed to ongoing financial challenges, increased competition, and changing news-consumption habits as key reasons behind the move. He also highlighted a sharp drop in online traffic, noting that the outlet’s organic search has fallen by nearly half over the past three years.
“The ecosystem of news and information, on- and off-platform, is changing radically,” he said, adding that the rise of startups, individual creators, and AI-generated content has reshaped reader expectations.
Murray acknowledged that while the newsroom continues to produce strong journalism, some areas have struggled to keep pace with how audiences consume news. He noted that video efforts have lagged behind industry trends and that the paper’s daily story output has declined substantially in the past 5 years.
“If we are to thrive, not just endure, we must reinvent our journalism and our business model with renewed ambition,” he wrote.
Despite the cuts, Murray emphasised the publication’s enduring strengths, including its experienced journalists, editorial standards, institutional backing, and large subscriber base.
“The Post is a necessary institution, and it must remain relevant,” he said, adding that the organisation’s core mission remains to produce authoritative journalism that informs readers and helps them better understand the world.
