Washington Post executive editor defends layoffs, says 'Need has never been more urgent'

The Washington Post laid off nearly one-third of its staff on Wednesday, shutting down its sports section, several foreign bureaus, and books coverage as part of a major restructuring. Executive editor Matt Murray described the decision as painful but necessary, saying the changes were aimed at placing the newsroom “on a stronger footing” amid rapid shifts in technology and audience habits. The cuts will affect nearly all news departments. (LinkedIn/Matt Murray )

“The need has never been more urgent to reposition The Post,” Murray wrote in a note to staff. He added that the company’s structure was “too rooted in a different era,” when the publication operated primarily as a dominant local print product.

The cuts will affect nearly all news departments. For now, the publication plans to focus on areas it believes resonate most with readers, including politics, national affairs, science, health, technology, climate, business, investigations, and cultural trends.

“These moves include substantial newsroom reductions impacting nearly all news departments. For the immediate future, we will concentrate on areas that demonstrate authority, distinctiveness, and impact and that resonate with readers: politics, national affairs, people, power and trends; national security in DC and abroad; forces shaping the future including science, health, medicine, technology, climate, and business; journalism that empowers people to take action, from advice to wellness; revelatory investigations; and what’s capturing attention in culture, online, and in daily life,” he said.

“Today’s news is painful. These are difficult actions,” Murray wrote, thanking employees whose “talents and passion” have contributed to the paper over the years. “But we take them with clarity of purpose… A more flexible, sustainable model will help us better navigate unprecedented volatility, competition, technological change, news-consumption habits, and cost pressure,” he added.