Amazon India leases 2.78 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bengaluru for nearly ₹73 lakh monthly rent

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, the marketplace arm of Amazon India, has sub-leased 2.78 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bengaluru rural district from Assetz Industrial Parks Private Limited, a group company of Singapore-based AGP, for a monthly rent of nearly ₹73 lakh, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has sub-leased 2.78 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bengaluru for a monthly rent of nearly ₹73 lakh. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The warehousing facility is located in a building at Billanakote Village, Sompura Hobli, Nelamangala Taluk in Bengaluru Rural district. The property has been leased for 9 years and includes a 2-month, 15-day rent-free period, the documents showed.

The rental works out to ₹26.25 per sq ft, with the company paying a security deposit of ₹4.37 crore. The lease agreement was registered on April 7, 2026.

The agreement includes 25 truck parking spaces and 150 bike parking slots. The sublease commenced on January 1, 2026, and rent payments began on March 15, 2026. The lease also carries a 5% annual rent escalation clause, the documents showed.

According to the documents, the premises will be used exclusively for industrial warehousing and logistics park operations.

A list of queries has been emailed to Amazon India. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous transactions by Amazon In previous transactions, Amazon India has leased large warehousing and logistics spaces across key markets, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, to strengthen its supply chain and fulfilment network.

Last year, Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd signed a 20-year lease for a 5.59 lakh sq ft warehouse in Hooghly, near Kolkata, at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.26 crore (nearly ₹430 crore), marking one of the largest warehousing deals in India.

Also Read: Amazon signs a 20-year lease for 5.59 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Hooghly, near Kolkata

In April 2025, Godrej Green Homes Pvt Ltd renewed the lease of more than 94,000 sq ft of space to four Amazon group companies in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, with a monthly rent of ₹1.73 crore for five years.

Also Read: Amazon renews ₹1.73 crore monthly lease with Godrej Green Homes in Mumbai’s Vikhroli

According to the documents, the space on the 7th floor of the Godrej Two building on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli was leased to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd, Amazon Data Services India Pvt Ltd, and Amazon Smart Commerce Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Amazon Development Centre India and Amazon Seller Services had leased over 1 million sq ft of office space in North Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹6.1 crore, according to property registration documents.

According to the lease documents, the rental agreement commenced on October 9, 2024, and is valid for 10 years. Amazon is paying ₹62.04 per sq ft for a carpet area of 7.14 lakh sq ft and a chargeable area of 9.86 lakh sq ft.

The industrial and warehousing sector across eight real estate markets in India surpassed 549 million sq ft in 2025, up 13% from 486 million sq ft in 2024, according to Knight Frank India. Mumbai led with 170 million sq ft, followed by NCR at 115 million sq ft, making them the largest contributors to the total stock as of December 31, 2025.

Also Read: Ganga Expressway to boost logistics, warehousing demand in UP; Tier II cities set to emerge as hubs