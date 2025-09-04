Amazon leases 5.56 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Hooghly, near Kolkata, for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.26 crore

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has signed a long-term lease agreement for a 5.59 lakh sq ft warehouse in Hooghly, near Kolkata, West Bengal, for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.26 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Amazon will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.26 crore ( ₹1,26,63,856), with a rental escalation of 12% every three years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The space has been leased by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited by Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited.

The transaction has been structured as a pre-lease, with handover of the facility scheduled between January 2026 and June 2026. According to the documents, the lease will formally commence on June 1, 2026, and will run for a tenure of 20 years, along with a lock-in period of five years, making it one of the longer commitments in the logistics and warehousing sector.

The agreement also stipulates that the 20-year lease be extended by an additional three years as it nears the end of its term.

Queries have been emailed to Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited and Amazon. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Earlier transactions by Amazon In April 2025, Godrej Green Homes Pvt Ltd renewed the lease of more than 94,000 sq ft of space to four Amazon group companies in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, with a monthly rent of ₹1.73 crore for five years.

According to the documents, the space on the 7th floor of the building named Godrej Two on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli was leased to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd, Amazon Data Services India Pvt Ltd, and Amazon Smart Commerce Solutions Pvt Ltd.

In November 2024, Amazon Data Services Pvt Ltd bought a 38-acre land parcel in Ambernath near Mumbai from Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, for ₹450 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The land parcel is located close to where the Lodha Group has a project named Palava City near Mumbai.

