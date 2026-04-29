PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; infra push to boost logistics and warehousing demand in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut and Prayagraj, a major infrastructure push expected to boost connectivity and spur real estate growth across Uttar Pradesh.



Real estate experts say the corridor will drive demand for logistics and warehousing while encouraging a decentralised work model, with cities like Meerut, Kanpur and Prayagraj emerging as secondary office hubs alongside Delhi NCR. The residential segment is also set to benefit, as rising demand along the corridor fuels affordable housing, plotted developments and integrated townships in Tier II and III cities. The Ganga Expressway has been developed as a six-lane corridor with provision for expansion to eight lanes

The expressway connects 12 key districts - Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj - and is expected to significantly reduce travel time while ensuring faster, safer and more convenient movement. Developed under a public-private partnership model, the project has been constructed as a six-lane expressway with provision for expansion to eight lanes, with a design speed of 120 kmph.

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An official statement said that integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters (IMLCs) are being developed along the corridor, with facilities such as warehouses, cold storage units and food processing hubs aimed at attracting investment and generating employment.



The expressway will also be connected to other major corridors, including the Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link expressways, creating a vast interconnected network, the statement said.

Ganga Expressway-led growth expected to transform UP’s logistics and warehousing landscape

The Ganga Expressway is expected to position Uttar Pradesh as a key industrial corridor, attracting significant investments with plans for 12 integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters in districts such as Hardoi and Bulandshahr. By sharply reducing transit times and transportation costs, the project is driving the emergence of Budaun, Shahjahanpur and Sambhal as major warehousing hubs, said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.



“With commute times to Meerut and Prayagraj expected to drop by nearly 50%, fresh housing demand is likely to pick up in Hapur and Unnao. The resulting economic belt is also set to benefit regions like Amroha, Raebareli and Pratapgarh, transforming low-yield rural land into more valuable commercial and residential real estate zones,” he said.

Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head, Research at Colliers India is of the opinion that the Ganga Expressway is anticipated to accelerate industrial and warehousing demand along its corridor, driven by complementing flagship infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, National Waterway 1 (from Haldia to Varanasi), Yamuna Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway.

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This multimodal connectivity is expected to enhance supply chain efficiencies, reduce transit timelines, and catalyze the development of warehousing clusters across key markets that are well-positioned to evolve into strategic distribution and logistics hubs. In fact, cities such as Meerut, Kanpur and Prayagraj are likely to witness increased participation from leading players looking to tap into high potential markets, he said.



Furthermore, the envisaged traction will be supported by manufacturing and MSME ecosystem augmentation through initiatives such as the Industrial Smart City Mission, thereby expediting balanced economic growth across the state, he said.

From a commercial perspective, the Ganga Expressway is expected to encourage a more decentralised work model, with Tier II cities such as Meerut, Kanpur and Prayagraj emerging as secondary office hubs alongside Delhi NCR. The residential segment is also likely to gain momentum, as catchment areas along the corridor see a surge in housing demand. Urban spillovers could further accelerate the development of affordable housing, plotted developments and integrated townships across Tier II and III cities in the state, Nadar said.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, "We have already started seeing early signs of value firming along the Prayagraj corridor, driven by both infrastructure momentum and its positioning as a key temple city. With the government’s proposed Rs. 5,000 crore push towards temple town development, the resulting uplift in tourism and civic infrastructure is expected to further strengthen real estate demand. Currently, residential prices in Prayagraj are averaging around ₹7,900– ₹8,000 per sq. ft. across key areas, and with connectivity improvements becoming operational, we expect a 20–30% appreciation over the next 3–5 years, particularly in well-connected and infrastructure-led micro-markets."