Assotech Realty to invest ₹200 crore in hotel project in the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra

Assotech Realty, a Delhi-based firm, has announced plans to invest ₹200 crore to develop a hotel in the temple town of Shirdi and has partnered with Atmosphere Core to manage the property. Assotech Realty, a Delhi-based firm, has announced plans to invest ₹200 crore to develop a hotel in the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra

Assotech Realty said it plans to invest around ₹200 crore to develop the project, which will feature 160 suites measuring 45 sq metres each.

Under the partnership, Atmosphere Core will operate and manage Assotech’s upcoming all-suite property in Shirdi. Designed to offer a contemporary hospitality experience, the hotel will cater to pilgrims, leisure travellers and destination tourists visiting the temple town, the company said.

The agreement between Assotech Realty and Atmosphere Core reflects a growing trend of temple towns evolving into structured tourism ecosystems, supported by improved infrastructure, better connectivity and professionally managed hospitality offerings, it said.

The hotel is expected to open in about 2.5 years.

Shirdi, as a famous temple town, attracts approximately 25 million devotees annually. With improved road connectivity, airport access, and regional infrastructure investments, Shirdi is emerging as a more organised tourism destination where spiritual travel intersects with hospitality, wellness, and leisure, it noted.

Several NRIs and HNIs are likely to welcome this move, as it offers an international-standard hotel experience with spacious rooms, the company said.

“Shirdi has always held immense spiritual significance. However, what we are witnessing today is the beginning of a broader urban evolution. Infrastructure development, improved connectivity and rising domestic tourism are collectively shaping the town into a well-rounded travel destination,” said Neeraj Gulati, MD, Assotech Realty.

“Our collaboration with Atmosphere Core reflects our belief that spiritual destinations deserve thoughtfully designed hospitality experiences that respect their cultural essence while meeting modern traveller expectations. This project is not merely about adding rooms to the city’s inventory; it is about contributing to Shirdi’s next phase of growth as a holistic tourism hub that supports pilgrims, families and experiential travellers,” he said.

Salil Panigrahi, co-founder and managing director, Atmosphere Core, said that “India’s spiritual tourism sector is entering a new phase where destinations like Shirdi are witnessing more structured tourism demand alongside devotional travel. Travellers today expect comfort, curated experiences and globally benchmarked service even when visiting pilgrimage centres. Our collaboration with Assotech allows us to bring our hospitality expertise to a location that sees year-round demand and immense cultural significance.”

Atmosphere Core operates nine private island resorts in the Maldives and has a development pipeline across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, as well as a heritage hotel set to open in Italy.