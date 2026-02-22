Delhi–Meerut RRTS now fully operational: Will improved connectivity drive real estate demand along the corridor?
The fully operational Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor is set to boost regional mobility, real estate demand, and Transit-Oriented Development along the route
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22 inaugurated the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System. The newly opened stretches include a 5-km segment between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as a 21-km section connecting Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.
Real estate experts say the fully operational corridor is set to reshape the region’s property market. The previously operational 55-km stretch with 11 stations had already spurred strong residential demand across Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, with Meerut land rates rising from ₹8,000–12,000 per sq yard to ₹12,000–20,000 per sq yard. Improved connectivity is expected to unlock new land banks, attract developers, and make housing in Tier 2 towns like Meerut more appealing to buyers priced out of Delhi.
Ankita Sood, National Director – Research, Knight Frank India, points out that infrastructure upgrades, such as the RRTS and Metro connectivity, are expected to play a significant role in elevating Meerut’s position as an emerging real estate market. Improved regional connectivity is likely to unlock large land banks across the city, encouraging developers to explore new development opportunities.
“Faster travel times to Delhi and other NCR centres are expected to reshape buyer preferences. For many homebuyers, shorter commutes outweigh higher property prices, making projects along the corridor increasingly attractive,” she said.
“Having said that, price movement will largely depend on the pace of new supply entering the market. In the near term, residential and retail segments are expected to benefit the most, while commercial real estate may see a more gradual impact over the long run,” she said.
Improved connectivity is also expected to encourage residents who previously could not afford housing in Delhi to consider options in the Tier 2 town, she said.
RRTS connector expected to position Meerut as a ‘bedroom community’ for Delhi’s workforce
According to Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research and Advisory, ANAROCK Group, the opening of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS and Meerut Metro marks a turning point for the city's real estate market. The corridor has already led to a 30-60% increase in property prices near stations like Modipuram and Shatabdi Nagar, cutting travel time to Delhi to less than 60 minutes.
National-level developers are drawn to integrated Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones, which are converting outlying areas into highly sought-after urban centres. “We can expect steady capital growth and a significant shift toward upscale gated townships as Meerut develops into a feasible ‘bedroom community’ for Delhi professionals,” he said.
With projected growth of 30-40%, Modipuram and Pallavpuram are leading the list of benefiting growth centres. The top investment destinations are Shatabdi Nagar, Partapur, and Shastri Nagar, he pointed out.
Sensing an emerging opportunity, developers have began launching projects along the route. Paras Buildtech had introduced a plotted development near Meerut Bypass Road. The project, Paras Estate, comprises 220 premium residential plots measuring about 271 sq yards each and benefits from direct access to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and the RRTS corridor, placing Delhi within an hour’s commute.
According to Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, the full operationalisation of the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the expansion of metro connectivity is expected to further shape the real estate landscape of Ghaziabad and Meerut. The full operationalisation will sharply reduce the travel time to Delhi and position both cities as high-potential residential and commercial destinations. Supported by rising end-user demand and renewed investor confidence, property prices have risen by 54% in Meerut and 131% in Ghaziabad in the last four years.
He pointed out that while the Ghaziabad real estate market is witnessing premiumisation, Meerut is expected to see the rise of new development corridors that are expected to curb migration to Delhi to a large extent.
Focus on TOD planning
With the full Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor getting operationalised, planners and developers expect new urban communities to evolve around station hubs, transforming not only regional mobility but also patterns of living and working across the NCR.
The emphasis on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) is central to this shift, encouraging high-density, mixed-use, walkable neighbourhoods within station-influence zones. Such planning improves land utilisation while supporting sustainable urban growth through integrated residential, retail, office and social infrastructure.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) has earmarked 3,273 hectares for TOD-based projects under its Master Plan 2031. Of this, 2,442 hectares have been organised into seven TOD zones and two special development areas around RRTS stations. These zones are designed as self-sufficient urban nodes that combine housing, commercial spaces, education, healthcare, and retail.
One flagship project is the New Meerut Township, a 350-hectare greenfield development near the Meerut South station. Ghaziabad has prepared a GIS-based Integrated Master Plan 2031, covering Ghaziabad, Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar. The plan expands the development area by 27% to over 32,000 hectares, allocating land for residential, commercial, industrial, recreational and transport-related uses, while carving out TOD zones and special development areas along major expressways, the report said.
“The focus on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) is particularly significant, as it promotes high-density, mixed-use, walkable neighbourhoods within the influence zones of RRTS and metro stations. This approach not only enhances land utilisation but also ensures sustainable urban growth with integrated residential, retail, office, and social infrastructure,” added Jasuja.
"The opening of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will trigger a clear shift in real estate demand along the Delhi–Meerut corridor. The industry expects stronger primary demand, increased inventory absorption, and upward movement in land and residential values across transit-linked micro-markets. Reduced travel time will expand the viable residential catchment of Delhi, drawing both end-users and long-term investors toward organised, well-planned developments,” said Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alpha Corp Development Limited.
“The commencement of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will give a major impetus to the real estate sector. Connectivity and travel times are the decisive factors in home buying, and we anticipate a clear spurt in inquiries, sales conversions, and property prices in the key micro-markets along the Delhi-Meerut corridor. These areas will no longer be treated as far-off suburbs but as well-connected and viable investment destinations. It will lead to a sustained demand for quality residential spaces in the corridor,” said Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate.
Importance of RRTS corridors, how they can unlock development potential in peripheral cities
According to a survey titled ‘Rapid Regional Transit System: Testing the Commuters’ Pulse’ by Knight Frank India, India’s regional mobility still relies heavily on roads and conventional rail networks, which are increasingly unable to keep pace with rapidly expanding and economically integrated urban regions. This has widened the gap between where people work and where they live.
Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) are emerging as a key solution, capable of reducing travel time, expanding labour markets and unlocking development potential in peripheral cities. The survey found that 67% of working respondents are willing to invest in real estate along RRTS corridors, highlighting the strong influence of infrastructure-led connectivity on investment decisions.
Perceived commercial growth emerged as the strongest driver of investment intent. Respondents who observed increasing commercial activity were over 10 times more likely to consider investing in these locations. Similarly, areas witnessing active real estate construction and mixed-use development made respondents nearly eight times more likely to invest, suggesting that visible on-ground development plays a bigger role in decision-making than infrastructure announcements alone, it noted.
Beyond employment opportunities, strengthening social infrastructure can play a decisive role in attracting migration from dense metropolitan regions like the National Capital Region (NCR) to emerging cities such as Meerut. The survey found that 32% of aspirational RRTS users currently living in NCR are willing to relocate to smaller cities if robust connectivity is complemented by adequate amenities.
International experience supports this model. Germany’s Cologne–Frankfurt ICE corridor enabled smaller towns to develop regional offices and industrial clusters, fostering two-way commuter flows. In Japan, Shinkansen-connected cities such as Kanazawa and Nagano expanded tourism, services and light industries alongside major employment hubs like Tokyo and Osaka. Similarly, France’s TGV corridors helped cities such as Lyon, Avignon and Rennes create specialised economic ecosystems through research parks, cultural centres and the growth of small businesses, the survey pointed out.
