Delhi–Meerut RRTS now fully operational: Will improved connectivity drive real estate demand along the corridor?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22 inaugurated the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System. The newly opened stretches include a 5-km segment between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as a 21-km section connecting Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. Experts say the 82-km Namo Bharat Delhi–Meerut corridor, connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut to Delhi, is set to enhance connectivity and reshape real estate dynamics in the region. (Representational photo) (HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

Real estate experts say the fully operational corridor is set to reshape the region’s property market. The previously operational 55-km stretch with 11 stations had already spurred strong residential demand across Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, with Meerut land rates rising from ₹8,000–12,000 per sq yard to ₹12,000–20,000 per sq yard. Improved connectivity is expected to unlock new land banks, attract developers, and make housing in Tier 2 towns like Meerut more appealing to buyers priced out of Delhi.

Ankita Sood, National Director – Research, Knight Frank India, points out that infrastructure upgrades, such as the RRTS and Metro connectivity, are expected to play a significant role in elevating Meerut’s position as an emerging real estate market. Improved regional connectivity is likely to unlock large land banks across the city, encouraging developers to explore new development opportunities.



“Faster travel times to Delhi and other NCR centres are expected to reshape buyer preferences. For many homebuyers, shorter commutes outweigh higher property prices, making projects along the corridor increasingly attractive,” she said.



“Having said that, price movement will largely depend on the pace of new supply entering the market. In the near term, residential and retail segments are expected to benefit the most, while commercial real estate may see a more gradual impact over the long run,” she said.



Improved connectivity is also expected to encourage residents who previously could not afford housing in Delhi to consider options in the Tier 2 town, she said.

RRTS connector expected to position Meerut as a ‘bedroom community’ for Delhi’s workforce According to Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research and Advisory, ANAROCK Group, the opening of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS and Meerut Metro marks a turning point for the city's real estate market. The corridor has already led to a 30-60% increase in property prices near stations like Modipuram and Shatabdi Nagar, cutting travel time to Delhi to less than 60 minutes.



National-level developers are drawn to integrated Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones, which are converting outlying areas into highly sought-after urban centres. “We can expect steady capital growth and a significant shift toward upscale gated townships as Meerut develops into a feasible ‘bedroom community’ for Delhi professionals,” he said.



With projected growth of 30-40%, Modipuram and Pallavpuram are leading the list of benefiting growth centres. The top investment destinations are Shatabdi Nagar, Partapur, and Shastri Nagar, he pointed out.

Sensing an emerging opportunity, developers have began launching projects along the route. Paras Buildtech had introduced a plotted development near Meerut Bypass Road. The project, Paras Estate, comprises 220 premium residential plots measuring about 271 sq yards each and benefits from direct access to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and the RRTS corridor, placing Delhi within an hour’s commute.



According to Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, the full operationalisation of the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the expansion of metro connectivity is expected to further shape the real estate landscape of Ghaziabad and Meerut. The full operationalisation will sharply reduce the travel time to Delhi and position both cities as high-potential residential and commercial destinations. Supported by rising end-user demand and renewed investor confidence, property prices have risen by 54% in Meerut and 131% in Ghaziabad in the last four years.

He pointed out that while the Ghaziabad real estate market is witnessing premiumisation, Meerut is expected to see the rise of new development corridors that are expected to curb migration to Delhi to a large extent.