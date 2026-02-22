PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat RRTS, Meerut Metro | Video

The project aims to enable faster connectivity between Delhi and Meerut and make the national capital more accessible for people from nearby districts as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the much-anticipated Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Meerut Metro on Sunday afternoon, February 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present with him during the inauguration.

PM Modi then took a ride in the newly-launched Meerut Metro till Meerut South Station and interacted with school children and officials. Later, he will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut.

The Prime Minister dedicated the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to the nation and also inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

About the project The project, consisting of both the Namo Bharat RRTS and the Meerut Metro, was developed at an estimated cost of ₹30,274 crore and spans around 82.15 km, including nearly 70 km of elevated track and 12 km underground.

Until now, rapid rail services were operating only between Ashok Vihar and Meerut South. With this inauguration, the trains will now run from Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan and cover the approximately 82-km stretch in just 55 minutes.

The fare for the full journey has been fixed at around ₹213, calculated at ₹2.60 per kilometre.

The event also marked the beginning of metro rail services in Meerut for the first time, which is a major step in modernizing the city’s urban transport system.

