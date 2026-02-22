From AI to ancient wisdom, Modi’s Mann Ki Baat reflects a changing India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat to present a sweeping snapshot of a nation in transition — confident in new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, rooted in ancient knowledge systems, and increasingly shaped by everyday acts of compassion, civic vigilance and cultural pride. The PM drew attention to two exhibits that, he said, left world leaders “deeply impressed”. One, at Amul’s pavilion, showed how AI-powered tools are being used to monitor animal health. The second focused on the preservation of India’s cultural heritage through technology. (PMO)

Modi opened the address by spotlighting the recently concluded Global AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing it as a moment that showcased India’s growing role in shaping how the world will deploy artificial intelligence. The summit at Bharat Mandapam brought together global leaders, technology executives and start-up innovators, projecting India as a bridge between cutting-edge innovation and social application.

He drew particular attention to two exhibits that, he said, left world leaders “deeply impressed”. One, at Amul’s pavilion, showed how AI-powered tools are being used to monitor animal health and support dairy farmers with round-the-clock digital assistance. The second focused on the preservation of India’s cultural heritage through technology, illustrating how ancient manuscripts are being digitally restored and made accessible to new generations.

As an example, Modi cited the digitisation of the Sushruta Samhita, explaining how faded manuscripts are first enhanced for readability, converted into machine-readable text, interpreted through AI avatars and then translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages. The process, he said, demonstrated how India’s civilisational knowledge could be shared globally in a modern format. India also unveiled three indigenously developed AI models during the summit, reinforcing its ambition to be a creator, not just a consumer, of advanced technologies.

Shifting from technology to sport, the Prime Minister spoke about Indian-origin cricketers representing countries such as Canada, the United States and Oman in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Naming several players, he said their journeys reflected the essence of “Indianness” — maintaining cultural roots while contributing fully to the nations they now represent. Their success, he added, serves as an inspiration to young people across continents.

Another segment of the address focused on organ donation, anchored in the story of Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old girl from Kerala whose parents chose to donate her organs after her death. Modi described the decision as an extraordinary act of courage and compassion, noting that Aalin has become one of the youngest organ donors in the country. He also cited examples of transplant recipients who have since scaled arduous treks or returned to active sports, underlining how a single act of generosity can transform multiple lives.

The Prime Minister also spoke about shedding symbols of colonial legacy, announcing that a statue of C Rajagopalachari, independent India’s first Governor General, would be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in place of a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens. The move, to be marked during the upcoming Rajaji Utsav, was framed as part of a broader effort to honour Indian leaders who viewed power as public service.

He also paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24. Recalling her popularity and enduring connection with the people of Tamil Nadu, he said Jayalalithaa’s concern for women’s welfare, firm handling of law and order, and pride in India’s cultural heritage defined her public life. Modi also shared personal memories of interacting with her as a fellow chief minister, describing her thinking as “crystal clear” and her approach to governance as disciplined and focused. He recalled an affectionate Pongal lunch invitation in Chennai, calling it an unforgettable gesture, and paid his tributes to her service to society.

Raising concern over the rise in digital fraud, Modi warned citizens against “digital arrest” scams and financial deception, particularly targeting senior citizens and small business owners. He urged people to follow KYC and re-KYC procedures only through authorised banking channels, never share OTPs or personal details, and regularly update passwords. The Reserve Bank of India’s year-long financial literacy campaign, he said, aims to strengthen public awareness and financial security.

Agriculture featured prominently as well, with Modi praising farmers who are integrating traditional practices with modern techniques. He cited examples from Odisha and Kerala, including integrated farming models and the conservation of hundreds of rice varieties in a single village. India’s emergence as the world’s largest rice producer, crossing 150 million tonnes, was linked to improved quality, value addition and expanding export markets.

Touching upon culture and faith, Modi drew parallels between the Maha Kumbh in the north and the revival of the centuries-old Mamangam festival, or Kerala Kumbh, at Tirunavaya, calling them expressions of a shared civilisational memory that binds the country from north to south.

In his closing remarks, Modi addressed students appearing for examinations, urging them not to measure their self-worth by marks alone, and extended greetings for Ramzan and Holi, encouraging citizens to choose swadeshi products during festivals. The address, he said, reflected a simple message — a confident India moves forward by blending innovation with tradition, and individual responsibility with collective purpose.