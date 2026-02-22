Man pours sanitiser on live-in partner’s private parts, tries to set fire in Gurugram: Report

A 19-year-old student was allegedly beaten up, her head smashed against a wall, and her private parts were attempted to be set on fire after pouring sanitiser by her live-in partner in a gruesome case of assault. The entire alleged crime unfolded in a flat in Gurugram under Badshahpur police station area where the woman, originally from Tripura, and the man, from Delhi’s Narela, lived together. The man allegedly attacked the woman' legs with a knife as well before threatening to thrash her so harshly that she would not be able to walk. (Representational/HT Photo)

The woman is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and an FIR was filed against the accused, identified as Shivam, in Gurugram under sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Thursday night, February 19.

The accused allegedly attempted to set the woman’s private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser and even shot a video during the gruesome act, reported news agency ANI.

Also read: 3 booked for assaulting man with cricket bats over minor car collision in Gurugram

Met online before repeated assault began The woman, who is originally from Tripura and is pursuing B.Sc. in biotechnology, was living in a PG accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 69 when got in touch with the accused, who is from Delhi, through an app in September last year before they both started meeting, according to the FIR.

After that, the accused allegedly had physical relations with the woman under the pretext of marriage before they both started living together in Gurugram and her ordeal began. The man allegedly physically assaulted her over suspicions, according to the FIR.

Also read: 3-year-old girl raped, killed, buried by neighbour, 24, in Gurugram: CCTV clue leads to arrest

Head smashed against wall, private parts set on fire Earlier this week on Monday, February 16, the woman faced an assault so brutal at the hands of her boyfriend which left her not just hospitalized but so injured that she was declared unfit to give a statement.

Detailing her ordeal, the woman shared in her statement that on Monday, she was brutally beaten up by the accused who allegedly attacked her head with a steel bottle and also smashed her head against a wall, the ANI report said.

Also read: 62-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Hapur, victim delivers baby

The man also hit her head with an earthen pot before allegedly attempting to set her private parts on fire after he poured sanitiser on them.

The gruesome crime did not end there. The man allegedly attacked her legs with a knife as well before threatening to thrash her so harshly that she would not be able to walk or become a mother, the woman alleged, adding that he also recorded explicit videos of her.

It was only after two days on February 18 that the woman managed to dial up her mother using the accused’s phone and told her what had happened. She talked to her mother in a local language so the accused could not understand what she was saying, following which, the mother alerted the police and the woman was taken to a hospital.

First taken to Gurugram’s Sector-10 government hospital, the woman was declared unfit to issue a statement following which, she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where doctors deemed to fit to give police her testimony.

(With inputs from ANI)