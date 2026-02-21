In a horrific case of child sexual abuse, a 62-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl who was his neighbour in the Pilkhuwa Kotwali area here. The accused has been identified as Islam, and the girl delivered a baby at home on the intervening night of February 14 and 15. 62-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Hapur, victim delivers baby

According to police and details from the FIR, the accused, mentioned as a neighbour and in some accounts a cleric, allegedly sexually assaulted the minor multiple times over several months when she was alone at home. He reportedly threatened to kill or harm her if she told anyone about her ordeal.

On February 14, the girl experienced sudden severe abdominal pain. Her family initially took her to a private hospital, where doctors informed them that she was pregnant. She subsequently gave birth to a baby girl at home on the intervening night of February 14-15. Later, the victim disclosed the involvement of their neighbour.

The victim’s father, a labourer originally from Amroha, filed a formal complaint at Pilkhuwa police station on February 17. Following this, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused on February 18. He was sent to judicial custody following his arrest on Friday.

SHO Manish Chauhan stated the case has been registered under sections 65(1) (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 5J(2)/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have recorded statements of the survivor and her family, and the investigation is underway to collect further legal and scientific evidence. The accused remains in jail as inquiries continue.