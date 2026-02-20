3 booked for assaulting man with cricket bats over minor car collision in Gurugram

Gurugram: Three unidentified suspects were booked for assaulting a 41-year-old man with baseball and cricket bats on Tuesday in IMT Manesar, police said on Thursday. A case has been filed (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Nitesh Bhatia, a resident of a condominium in Sector 1, Manesar. Police said he sustained multiple deep cuts and wounds on his head and other parts of his body.

Police said Bhatia worked as a human resource manager in a private firm in Sector 4, IMT Manesar and was returning home in his car when the incident occurred.

Investigators said three suspects were travelling in a Maruti Alto. The car was being driven haphazardly and it rear-ended Bhatia’s car on the road. Bhatia got out of his car, spotted the damage and scolded the suspects.

“The suspect entered into a heated argument with Bhatia. One of the suspects later pulled out a baseball bat and another pulled out a cricket bat and they assaulted Bhatia and fled,” said an investigator.

Investigators said the victim later alerted family members who reached the spot, took him to a private hospital and alerted the police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage to identify and arrest the suspects.

On Bhatia’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (punishment for criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday.