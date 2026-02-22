8 arrested for plotting terror attack in India; links to Pakistan's ISI, Bangladesh under radar

Eight people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested for allegedly plotting a massive terror plot in Tamil Nadu with support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency and Bangladesh-based terrorist organisations, Delhi Police said on Sunday. On Saturday, Delhi was placed on high alert after specific intelligence inputs about possible terror attacks (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Of the eight arrested, six identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal were caught in Tamil Nadu and brought to Delhi. Police said that many mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from them.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made from West Bengal, taking the total to eight. The accused, suspected of helping terrorists, had surveyed several cities, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

Big terror plot busted, 8 suspects arrested In Tamil Nadu, police arrested two suspects from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. They reportedly worked in the garment sector while hiding their real identities through fake Aadhaar cards.

The arrests were carried out after specific intelligence inputs about a group believed to be preparing disruptive activities across various parts of the country, police sources told news agency PTI.

During searches, officers seized dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from them. These are now being examined to determine how big the network is and whether there are any foreign connections.

Early findings suggest the group had contact with handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI and some Bangladesh-based outfits. The report added that central agencies are helping in the investigation.