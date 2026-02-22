8 arrested for plotting terror attack in India; links to Pakistan's ISI, Bangladesh under radar
Early findings suggest the group had contact with handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI and some Bangladesh-based outfits.
Eight people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested for allegedly plotting a massive terror plot in Tamil Nadu with support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency and Bangladesh-based terrorist organisations, Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Of the eight arrested, six identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal were caught in Tamil Nadu and brought to Delhi. Police said that many mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from them.
Meanwhile, two more arrests were made from West Bengal, taking the total to eight. The accused, suspected of helping terrorists, had surveyed several cities, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.
Big terror plot busted, 8 suspects arrested
In Tamil Nadu, police arrested two suspects from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. They reportedly worked in the garment sector while hiding their real identities through fake Aadhaar cards.
The arrests were carried out after specific intelligence inputs about a group believed to be preparing disruptive activities across various parts of the country, police sources told news agency PTI.
During searches, officers seized dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from them. These are now being examined to determine how big the network is and whether there are any foreign connections.
Early findings suggest the group had contact with handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI and some Bangladesh-based outfits. The report added that central agencies are helping in the investigation.
Accused put posters of ‘Free Kashmir’ in Delhi: Cops
It has also been reported that the accused surveyed several cities and put up 'Free Kashmir' and other incriminating posters at a metro station during the AI Summit in New Delhi, then returned to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, police told ANI.
According to police, all the accused were in contact through social media. Out of 8, a group of four travelled to Delhi to put up the alleged posters.
Delhi on high alert
On Saturday, Delhi was placed on high alert after specific intelligence inputs about possible terror attacks being planned by Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the national capital, officials said.
The terror outfit is suspected to be trying to "avenge" a suicide blast that took place on February 6 at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, news agencies quoted sources as saying. The explosion killed at least 31 people.
Pakistan has earlier claimed foreign involvement in the Islamabad explosion, an allegation India has firmly rejected.
In a statement issued earlier this month, India said, “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless”.
