Terror alert for Delhi over Lashkar-e-Taiba's plans of targeting temple near Red Fort: Report

A terror alert has reportedly been sounded for Delhi over threat of attack plan by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on a temple near Red Fort, Chandni Chowk. Massive crowds of visitors seen at Red Fort in New Delhi in January 2026. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Intelligence inputs, cited in an ANI news agency reports, suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.

Sources further indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India, the report added.

"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," the report quoted Intelligence sources as saying.

This comes a month after Intelligence agencies reportedly issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country ahead of Republic Day (January 26).

An intelligence alert had flagged increasing activity of Punjab-based gangsters who are purportedly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad, news agency ANI reported in January.

"Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country," the agency quoted Intelligence sources on January 17.

HT was unable to independently verify the information.

"According to the intelligence alert, Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security," the above-mentioned sources had said.

The alert stated that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the sources said, adding that they are "gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements."

The security alerts come months after the Red Fort blast in which a car exploded near the iconic monment, leaving over a dozen dead. The incident later exposed a massive terror module.