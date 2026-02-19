‘Roads blocked. Cops not allowing cabs’: AI summit guests forced to walk for kilometres to find transport

On the third day of the ongoing AI summit in Delhi, attendees faced a new challenge — the lack of proper transportation. Several people who attended the AI summit yesterday said they were forced to walk for kilometres after the event to find a cab, as the entry of vehicles on the roads outside Bharat Mandapam was barred for VIP movement. Many took to social media to complain about the mismanagement.

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian national who has lived in India for the past eight years, said he had a great time at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday, but all the positives were overshadowed by one negative experience towards the end.

When Friesen exited Bharat Mandapam around 7:40pm, he realised there were no cabs or shuttles. Instead, he was told to take a hike — almost literally.

“No cabs, no pre-arranged shuttle. ‘Road is closed, go for a walk’,” Friesen wrote on X.

He pointed out that this mismanagement would have negatively impacted India’s image in front of international visitors, not to mention the way it would inconvenience the differently-abled.

“Roads blocked. Cops not allowing cabs” Friesen’s experience was echoed by several others who attended the high-profile summit yesterday. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj said that not only were roads closed and cabs barred, even the nearby metro station was shut down.

“Cousin from US is attending #AISummit. Has been trying to book a cab since 8pm to come home. No luck yet,” she wrote on X last night. “Roads blocked. Cops not allowing Cabs. Near by Metro station closed.”