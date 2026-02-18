PM Modi to speak at opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit at 10:25am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday morning and will address the ceremony where 20 heads of the state are expected to be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw during the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PMO)

Modi will welcome the leaders at the summit being held at Bharat Mandapam and a family photo will be taken at around 9:15am, following which he will participate in the opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit 2026 at around 9:40 am. Modi is scheduled to address the ceremony at at around 10:25am.

Also read: Galgotias blames Prof Neha Singh for robodog fiasco: 'Enthusiasm of being on camera'

Wednesday was a rather packed day for PM Modi as he held nine bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs. Modi held seven meetings with leaders of countries including Spain, Finland, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Bhutan on the sidelines of the Summit

He also held two meetings with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held in Delhi from February 16 to February 20, the first global AI Summit being hosted in the Global South. the summit has attracted government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity.

Also read: Worried about 'wife's future', ex-ISRO employee strangles her to death in Bengaluru

Earlier on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in India for the AI Summit, shared an AI-generated photograph with PM Modi on his official X handle with the caption, “When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!” The text on the image read, “Yes, it is AI.”

As PM Modi met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez, the two leaders emphasised the need for cooperation to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive development.

Eleven European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Spain, Estonia and Switzerland, are being represented by heads of state or government at the AI Impact Summit. A total of 26 European countries are participating in the summit, including 12 at the ministerial level. People familiar with the matter highlighted the importance of this participation in view of Europe’s role as a hub of digital governance and responsible AI frameworks, and the European Union (EU)’s contributions to global norms for AI.